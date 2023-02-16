Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Padma Morning Result Declared; Know Prize Details
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today: Dear Padma Morning Result PDF is declared on nagalandlotteries.com.
The Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Padma Thursday morning result is declared today, on 16 February 2023. Participants of the lottery draw that is being conducted on Thursday are requested to check the result PDF soon. As per the latest official details from the Nagaland State Lottery Department, the Dear Padma Thursday morning result link is activated at 1 pm on the official website - nagalandlotteries.com. One must go through the details mentioned in the lottery result PDF carefully today.
The Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Padma Thursday morning result is available in a PDF format on 16 February, so that participants can download it easily from nagalandlotteries.com. You do not have to enter any of your personal details to view the result and winning lottery ticket numbers for the day. Participants must stay alert today and check the result properly.
The Dear Padma Nagaland lottery results are released every Thursday morning. The State Lottery Department conducts three lottery draws throughout the day.
The results of the lottery draws are declared at a particular time. The Dear Padma draw results are announced at 1 pm so participants of the draw must stay alert during that time. They should download the PDF as soon as it is released for all.
Nagaland State Lottery Dear Padma: Prize Money Today
Here is the Nagaland State lottery Dear Padma prize money list for today, Thursday, 16 February 2023, that you should know:
First Prize: Rs 1 crore
Second Prize: Rs 9000
Third Prize: Rs 450
Fourth Prize: Rs 250
Fifth Prize: Rs 120
Take note of these prize money details if you are participating in the draw today. You can claim the money from the department if you submit the right documents.
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad: How to Download Dear Padma Thursday Result PDF
You can download the Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Padma Thursday morning result by following the mentioned steps:
Visit the lottery department site - nagalandlotteries.com.
Tap on the "1 PM" result link that is activated on the homepage.
The Dear Padma result will be downloaded when you click on the link.
Check the lottery ticket numbers below each prize money by opening the PDF.
You can take a printout of the Dear Padma result if you want to take a better look at the winners for the day.
