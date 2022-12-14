ADVERTISEMENT

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear TORSA Morning Wednesday Result Out - Details

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear TORSA Morning Result for today, 14 December 2022 - Important Details.

Saima Andrabi
Updated
India
1 min read
i

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear TORSA Morning result has been declared for today, Wednesday, 14 December 2022, at 1 pm. Participants of the lottery sambad draw will be now able to download the PDF result from the official website, nagalandlotteries.com.

The Nagaland State Lottery Department releases the Nagaland Samabad lottery results every day on the aforementioned website for the interested participants, including the winner names and lottery ticket numbers.

Today's Nagaland Sambad Lottery Dear TORSA Morning Wednesday result has been released for 14 December 2022. Winners can check the below direct link to know all the important details.

Let us find out the Nagaland Sambad Lottery Dear TORSA Morning prize money and winner names below.

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Teesta - 107 Morning Result Out; Details Here

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Dear TORSA Morning Result on Wednesday, 14 December 2022: Prize Money Details

Here's the prize money list of Nagaland Sambad Lottery Dear TORSA Morning for Wednesday, 14 December 2022.

First Prize: Rs 1 Crore

Second Prize: Rs 9000

Third Prize: Rs 450

Fourth Prize: Rs 250

Fifth Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1000

To claim the prize money of Nagaland Sambad Lottery Dear TORSA Morning 107th draw for Wednesday, 14 December 2022, winners must submit their lottery tickets and other required documents to the concerned authorities within the specified time. Check this space regularly to get the updates on Nagaland Sambad Lottery results.
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Dear TORSA Morning Result Released for Today, 14 December 2022: Steps To Download & Check

  • Go to the official website, nagalandlotteries.com.

  • On the appeared homepage, visit the today's result section.

  • Click on the direct result link that states as "14/12/2022, 1 pm PDF".

  • The Dear TORSA Morning Result will be downloaded on your computer.

  • Open the PDF file and check the prize money and winning ticket numbers.

  • Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.

Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS 343 Declared Today; Check First Prize

Published: 
