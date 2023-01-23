Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today: Dear Ganga PDF Declared; Check the Details
Nagaland State Lottery Today: Download Dear Ganga Monday morning draw result from nagalandlotteries.com.
The Nagaland lottery sambad result for Dear Ganga Monday morning draw has been declared on Monday, 23 January 2023. The Nagaland State Lottery Department announced the result on their official website – nagalandlotteries.com at 1 pm.
Participants of the Monday morning lottery draw are requested to go through the numbers on the result PDF carefully. They must verify the numbers on the lottery result PDF with their lottery tickets to see if they have secured any position in the draw.
The Nagaland lottery sambad result for Dear Ganga draw on Monday, 23 January, has already been declared on the website – nagalandlotteries.com – so interested participants should download it soon. The lottery draw results help people to know if they are among the lucky winners. Participants wait for the results eagerly so they can go through the list of winners.
The Nagaland lottery draws are conducted daily. As per the latest details on the official schedule, the Nagaland State Lottery Department hold three draws in a day.
The morning draw results are released at 1 pm daily for interested participants. You have to go to the official website to check and download the result after it is released at the scheduled time.
Nagaland Lottery Dear Ganga Monday Morning Draw: Prize Money List
The Nagaland lottery Dear Ganga Monday morning draw prize money details are stated here for our readers:
First Prize: Rs 1 crore
Second Prize: Rs 9,000
Third Prize: Rs 450
Fourth Prize: Rs 250
Fifth Prize: Rs 120
Take note of the prize money details if you are planning to participate in the lottery draws in future. The ones who want to know about the prize money are requested to go through the details on the website.
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Ganga Morning Result: How To Download
Here are the simple steps you must follow to download the Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Ganga morning draw result PDF on Monday, 23 January 2023:
Go to the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery Department – nagalandlotteries.com
Click on the link that mentions the "1 PM" lottery result on the homepage.
The Dear Ganga morning draw result for Monday will display on your screen.
The result PDF will be downloaded on your device when you click on the link.
Check the lottery ticket numbers on the result PDF carefully.
Save a copy of the same on your device.
