Nagaland State Lottery Dear Kosai Saturday Result Out for 21 January 2023

The Nagaland State Lottery Department has declared the Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Kosai results for Saturday morning at their official website, nagalandlotteries.com. The participants can now check and download the lottery sambad result.

One can download the result after 1 PM, and contact the Nagaland State Lottery Department to know more about the draws and other updates.

The Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Kosai result was released in a PDF format at 1 PM. You can download the result directly in a PDF format on your device. The State lottery draws are conducted every day and the results of the morning draws are released in the afternoon.