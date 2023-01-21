Nagaland State Lottery Dear Kosai Saturday Result Out for 21 January 2023
Nagaland State Lottery Today, 21 January 2023: Know how to download the result PDF from nagalandlotteries.com.
The Nagaland State Lottery Department has declared the Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Kosai results for Saturday morning at their official website, nagalandlotteries.com. The participants can now check and download the lottery sambad result.
One can download the result after 1 PM, and contact the Nagaland State Lottery Department to know more about the draws and other updates.
The Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Kosai result was released in a PDF format at 1 PM. You can download the result directly in a PDF format on your device. The State lottery draws are conducted every day and the results of the morning draws are released in the afternoon.
The results of the Dear Kosai morning draws are released every Saturday by the State Lottery Department. The Nagaland State Lottery Department conducts three draws throughout the day.
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Kosai Saturday Morning Prize Money List
Here are the prize money details for the Nagaland State lottery Dear Kosai for today, Saturday, 21 January 2023:
First Prize: Rs 1 crore
Second Prize: Rs 9000
Third Prize: Rs 450
Fourth Prize: Rs 250
Fifth Prize: Rs 120
Participants should know the prize money details and check the result carefully to see if they are one of the winners. Lucky winners can claim the prize money from the lottery department by submitting their documents.
How to Download the Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Kosai Result
Let's take a look at the simple steps to download the Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Kosai result PDF for today:
Visit the official website at nagalandlotteries.com.
On the homepage, click on the link that states "1 PM" lottery sambad result link.
The PDF will be downloaded on your device.
Check the list of winners on the result PDF carefully.
Take a look at the lottery result PDF whenever you are free.
