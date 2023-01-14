ADVERTISEMENT

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Kosai Saturday Result Out; Know Details Here

Nagaland State Lottery Today, 14 January 2023: Know how to download the result PDF from nagalandlotteries.com.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
India
2 min read
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Kosai Saturday Result Out; Know Details Here
The Nagaland State Lottery Department has officially declared the Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Kosai Saturday morning result on the official website for participants to check and download. All participants should note that the lottery sambad result is available on the website - nagalandlotteries.com. One must download the result on time and go through the list of winning numbers carefully. Participants can also contact the Nagaland State Lottery Department to know more about the draws and other updates.

The Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Kosai Saturday morning result is released in a PDF format at 1 pm. You can download the result directly in a PDF format from nagalandlotteries.com. The State lottery draws are conducted every day and the results of the morning draws are released in the afternoon, by 1 pm. One must know the lottery details properly.

The results of the Dear Kosai morning draws are released every Saturday by the State Lottery Department. The Nagaland State Lottery Department conducts three draws throughout the day.

The morning draw results are out by 1 pm on the website. It is important to download the lottery draw PDF soon from nagalandlotteries.com to know the winners.

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Kosai Prize Money: List Here

Here is the Nagaland State lottery Dear Kosai morning prize money details for today, Saturday, 14 January 2023, for the readers:

  • First Prize: Rs 1 crore

  • Second Prize: Rs 9000

  • Third Prize: Rs 450

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 250

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 120

Participants should know the prize money details and then check the result carefully to see if they are one of the winners. Lucky winners can claim the prize money from the lottery department by submitting the right documents.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Kosai Saturday Morning Result: How to Download

Let's take a look at the simple steps to download the Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Kosai Saturday morning result PDF for today:

  • Go to the website - nagalandlotteries.com.

  • Tap on the link that states "1 PM" lottery sambad result link on the homepage.

  • The PDF will be downloaded on your device when you click on the link.

  • Check the list of winners on the result PDF carefully to see if you are a winner.

  • Take a look at the lottery result PDF whenever you are free.

