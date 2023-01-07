Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Kosai Morning Result Released for 7 January 2023
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today: Download Dear Kosai morning draw result from nagalandlotteries.com
The Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Kosai morning result has been released for today, Saturday, 7 January 2023. People who participated in the lottery draw today can check the result on the official website - nagalandlotteries.com. The Nagaland State Lottery Department has been conducting weekly lotteries for participants and giving them an opportunity to win huge prize money. Participants will have to stay alert and keep an eye on the updates from the department on the aforementioned website.
The Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Kosai morning result is released in a PDF format on nagalandlotteries.com. It will have all the important details like the list of winners that can be checked whenever they want. Know the prize money and steps to download the result below.
The Nagaland State lottery sambad results are declared every day at 1 PM. You can download the result PDF easily from the official website without providing any personal details.
The lucky winners can take back home massive prize amounts. They have to claim them from the Nagaland State Lottery Department on time by submitting the right documents.
Nagaland State Lottery Dear Kosai Prize Money: List for 7 January 2023
The Nagaland State lottery Dear Kosai morning draw prize money list for Saturday is stated here:
First Prize: Rs 1 crore
Second Prize: Rs 9000
Third Prize: Rs 450
Fourth Prize: Rs 250
Fifth Prize: Rs 120
These are all the prize money details for Saturday that you should know if you are participating in the draws. To know more, you can visit the official website of the department.
How to Download Nagaland Lottery Dear Kosai Morning Draw Result?
Visit the official website at nagalandlotteries.com.
On the homepage, click on the morning result link that states "1 PM".
The Dear Kosai lottery result PDF will be downloaded on your device.
You can check the list of winning numbers carefully and verify with your Nagaland lottery sambad ticket.
You can go through the list of winners whenever you want once you download the lottery sambad result PDF.
