ADVERTISEMENT

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Kosai Saturday Result Out; How to Download PDF Here

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today, 25 February 2023: Download Dear Kosai result PDF from nagalandlotteries.com.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
India
2 min read
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Kosai Saturday Result Out; How to Download PDF Here
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Kosai Saturday morning result is declared today, 25 February 2023. Participants of the lottery sambad on Saturday must stay alert and download the result PDF as soon as possible. It is important to note that the Dear Kosai Saturday result is released at 1 pm on the website - nagalandlotteries.com for all interested participants. One can download the PDF now and go through the list of lucky winners carefully. Everyone should know the latest details.

Participants can download the Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Kosai Saturday morning result today, 25 February 2023, and save a copy on their device. They can go through the list of winners whenever they have enough time. The result PDF is available only on the official website - nagalandlotteries.com. One should not download the PDF from any other website.

Also Read

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Hooghly Result PDF Declared; Know the Rules

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Hooghly Result PDF Declared; Know the Rules
ADVERTISEMENT

The Nagaland State Lottery Department conducts the daily lottery sambad draws. The prize money for each winner is also decided by the department so you should go through the details stated on its official website.

Winners can claim the prize money from the State Lottery Department after going through the lottery sambad result carefully. The Dear Kosai Nagaland lottery draw results are released every Saturday.

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today: Dear Kosai Prize Money for 25 February 2023

The Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Kosai Saturday morning draw prize money list is stated here for those who want to know:

  • First Prize: Rs 1 crore

  • Second Prize: Rs 9000

  • Third Prize: Rs 450

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 250

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 120

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Today: Nirmal NR 317 Result Declared; How To Download Result PDF

Kerala Lottery Today: Nirmal NR 317 Result Declared; How To Download Result PDF
ADVERTISEMENT
Participants should go through the lottery ticket numbers on the Dear Kosai result PDF below each prize money carefully. It is important to know the latest official details.

Nagaland Lottery Dear Kosai Morning Result PDF: How to Download

Here are the steps to download the Nagaland lottery Dear Kosai morning result PDF on Saturday, 25 February 2023, online:

  • Go to the official website of the department - nagalandlotteries.com.

  • Find the active link that states "1 PM" result PDF on the homepage.

  • Click on the link and the lottery sambad PDF will be downloaded on your computer.

  • You can take a look at the lottery ticket numbers on the PDF whenever you want.

  • Take a printout of the result PDF, if required, for your reference.

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 458 Out Today; Check Latest Details Here

Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 458 Out Today; Check Latest Details Here

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india

ADVERTISEMENT
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×