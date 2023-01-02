ADVERTISEMENT

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Ganga Morning Monday Result Released; Details

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad: Dear Ganga morning result is released every Monday for participants.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
India
2 min read
i

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Ganga Morning Monday result was released on Monday, 2 January 2023, for all participants. It is important to note that the lottery result was declared at 1 pm on Monday.

Participants of the draw are requested to download the Dear Ganga lottery result and check the winning numbers properly. The Nagaland State Lottery Department has released the result on their official website – nagalandlotteries.com – for everyone who wants to check the list of winners.

Participants must download the Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Ganga Morning Monday result soon from nagalandlotteries.com. The lottery results are available in PDF format so participants can download them directly on their devices. They can go through the list of winners whenever they want because the lottery PDF is saved on their device, once they click on the link.

The ones who are interested in taking part in the Nagaland lottery morning draws can purchase the Dear Ganga Monday ticket for Rs 6. A few lucky winners are able to bag massive prize amounts that are distributed by the State lottery department.

To know more about the Nagaland State lotteries in detail, you have to check the updates from the department on nagalandlotteries.com. The official website contains all the latest details for interested participants.

Nagaland Lottery Dear Ganga Result Today: Prize Money Details

Here are the Nagaland lottery Dear Ganga Monday morning prize money details for Monday, 2 January 2023, that you should know:

  • First Prize: Rs 1 crore

  • Second Prize: Rs 9,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 450

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 250

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 120

Take note of the prize money list if you are participating in the draw or wish to take part in future.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Ganga Morning Result PDF: How To Download

Let's take a look at the simple steps you must follow to download the Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Ganga morning result PDF online:

  • Go to the website – nagalandlotteries.com

  • Click on the link that states "1 PM Morning Result" on the home page of the official site

  • The result PDF will be downloaded when you click on the link

  • Check the list of winners for Dear Ganga carefully and verify with your lottery sambad ticket

  • You can take a printout of the lottery result PDF if you want to take a better look at the list of winners.

