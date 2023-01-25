Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Torsa Morning Result Out: Check Prize Money Here
Nagaland Lottery Today: Download Dear Torsa Wednesday morning result from nagalandlotteries.com on 25 January.
The Nagaland State Lottery Department has officially declared the Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Torsa morning result PDF today, Wednesday, 25 January 2023. Participants of the lottery draw that is being conducted today are requested to go through the result on the website - nagalandlotteries.com. One must check the result carefully and download a copy of the same so they can refer to it whenever required. All the important details about the result are available on the aforementioned website.
The Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Torsa morning result is declared on Wednesday at 1 pm. The Nagaland State Lottery Department releases the morning lottery sambad results at 1 pm every day on the website - nagalandlotteries.com. Interested people can read more about the lottery names, result timings, and other important details on the official website before participating in the draws.
The State Lottery Department conducts three draws throughout the day. The morning results are released at 1 pm and the other two draw results are declared at 6 pm and 8 pm respectively.
Lucky winners can claim prize money from the department after the results are out. Therefore, participants eagerly wait for the lottery results to release every day on the website.
Nagaland State Lottery Dear Torsa Wednesday Morning Prize Money: 25 January 2023
Let's take a look at the complete list of the Nagaland State lottery Dear Torsa Wednesday morning draw prize money details for today, 25 January 2023, here:
First Prize: Rs 1 crore
Second Prize: Rs 9000
Third Prize: Rs 450
Fourth Prize: Rs 250
Fifth Prize: Rs 120
You must go through the lottery ticket numbers on the result PDF carefully after downloading it from the official website.
Contact the Nagaland State Lottery Department in case of any problems or queries after downloading the result PDF.
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Torsa Draw: How To Claim the Prize Money
Here is everything you need to know to claim the Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Torsa Wednesday morning draw prize money from the department:
Find the application form to claim the Nagaland lottery sambad prize money online - nagalandlotteries.com.
Fill out the application form carefully and attach proper proof to show that you are one of the winners of the Wednesday draw.
Attach any of your Government recognized ID proof and Passport size photos along with the form.
Submit all these documents to the Nagaland State Lottery Department and claim the prize money.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.