Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Torsa Morning Result Declared; Check First Prize
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today, 22 February: Download the Dear Torsa morning result from nagalandlotteries.com.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
The Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Torsa morning result PDF has been released at 1 pm on Wednesday, 22 February 2023. Participants of the lottery sambad that is being held on Wednesday can download the PDF directly from the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery Department. The website that you should visit to download the PDF is nagalandlotteries.com. All the lottery results are uploaded on the official website so that it is easier for people to check and download them.
Participants are advised to download the Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Torsa morning result on Wednesday, 22 February, as soon as possible. They should go through the list of winners carefully after saving the PDF on their devices. Anybody can download the lottery sambad result PDF online by visiting nagalandlotteries.com. The latest important details about the draw are mentioned on the site.
The Nagaland lottery Dear Torsa draw results are released every Wednesday by the Nagaland State Lottery Department. One must stay alert on Wednesday if they take part in the Dear Torsa draw to know the lucky winners.
It is important to go through the list of winners for the day carefully because lucky people receive massive prize amounts that are distributed by the Nagaland State Lottery Department.
Nagaland State Lottery Today: Dear Torsa Wednesday Morning Prize Money
Here is the Nagaland State lottery Dear Torsa Wednesday morning prize money list for 22 February, you should note:
First Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 9,000
Third Prize: Rs 450
Fourth Prize: Rs 250
Fifth Prize: Rs 120
Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000
One must go through the lottery ticket numbers carefully and patiently on the official site.
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Torsa Result: How To Download
Let's take a look at the steps that everyone should follow to download the Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Torsa result PDF on Wednesday:
Visit the official site – nagalandlotteries.com
Click on the link that states the 1 pm lottery result PDF on the home page
The result PDF will be saved on your device when you click on the link
Check the lottery ticket numbers for Wednesday that are mentioned in the PDF carefully
Submit your ticket to the Nagaland State Lottery Department if you are a winner
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.