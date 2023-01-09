ADVERTISEMENT

Lottery Sambad Nagaland State Dear Ganga Morning Result Declared, Details Here

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today: Know how to download Dear Ganga lottery result from nagalandlotteries.com.

Raajwrita Dutta
Updated
India
2 min read
Lottery Sambad Nagaland State Dear Ganga Morning Result Declared, Details Here
i

The Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Ganga morning result has been released today, Monday, 9 January 2023, for all interested participants. The weekly morning lottery result is declared at 1 pm by the Nagaland State Lottery Department. Participants of the lottery draw that is conducted every Monday must download the result from nagalandlotteries.com. It is important to note that the result is already declared, so participants should download it soon from the official website and go through the winning numbers.

The Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Ganga morning result is declared every Monday on nagalandlotteries.com. The Nagaland State Lottery Department releases the results in a PDF format, so that the participants can download them easily. One can also go through the list of winning numbers on the PDF whenever they want, according to their convenience and time without any hurry.

Also Read

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Kosai Morning Result Released for 7 January 2023

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Kosai Morning Result Released for 7 January 2023
ADVERTISEMENT

The morning lottery draw results are declared at 1 pm regularly by the department for participants who are curious to know the lucky winners for the day. Only a few lucky winners can win the huge prize amounts that are set by the State Lottery Department.

The lottery draws are conducted by the Nagaland State Lottery Department every day. It is important to note that the department holds three draws and the results are released at a particular time.

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad: Dear Ganga Prize Money List for Today

The Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Ganga draw prize money details are stated here for the readers:

  • First Prize: Rs 1 crore

  • Second Prize: Rs 9,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 450

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 250

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 120

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Result KARUNYA (KR-583) Declared – Prize Money Details Here

Kerala Lottery Result KARUNYA (KR-583) Declared – Prize Money Details Here
ADVERTISEMENT
All participants should note that the Nagaland State Lottery Department has also set a consolation prize amount of Rs 1000 for a few lucky winners of the draw.

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Ganga Monday Morning Result: How To Download

Let's take a look at the Nagaland State lottery Dear Ganga Monday morning result downloading method here:

  • Visit the website, nagalandlotteries.com.

  • Tap on the "1 PM" result link that is activated on the homepage of the site.

  • The Dear Ganga Monday morning lottery PDF will be downloaded on your device if you click on the link.

  • Check the list of winning numbers on the result for Monday carefully to see if you are one of them.

Participants of the lottery draw today should contact the Nagaland State Lottery Department in case of any problems or questions.

Also Read

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Hooghly Friday Result Declared; Details Here

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Hooghly Friday Result Declared; Details Here

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×