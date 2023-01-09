Lottery Sambad Nagaland State Dear Ganga Morning Result Declared, Details Here
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today: Know how to download Dear Ganga lottery result from nagalandlotteries.com.
The Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Ganga morning result has been released today, Monday, 9 January 2023, for all interested participants. The weekly morning lottery result is declared at 1 pm by the Nagaland State Lottery Department. Participants of the lottery draw that is conducted every Monday must download the result from nagalandlotteries.com. It is important to note that the result is already declared, so participants should download it soon from the official website and go through the winning numbers.
The Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Ganga morning result is declared every Monday on nagalandlotteries.com. The Nagaland State Lottery Department releases the results in a PDF format, so that the participants can download them easily. One can also go through the list of winning numbers on the PDF whenever they want, according to their convenience and time without any hurry.
The morning lottery draw results are declared at 1 pm regularly by the department for participants who are curious to know the lucky winners for the day. Only a few lucky winners can win the huge prize amounts that are set by the State Lottery Department.
The lottery draws are conducted by the Nagaland State Lottery Department every day. It is important to note that the department holds three draws and the results are released at a particular time.
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad: Dear Ganga Prize Money List for Today
The Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Ganga draw prize money details are stated here for the readers:
First Prize: Rs 1 crore
Second Prize: Rs 9,000
Third Prize: Rs 450
Fourth Prize: Rs 250
Fifth Prize: Rs 120
All participants should note that the Nagaland State Lottery Department has also set a consolation prize amount of Rs 1000 for a few lucky winners of the draw.
Nagaland State Lottery Dear Ganga Monday Morning Result: How To Download
Let's take a look at the Nagaland State lottery Dear Ganga Monday morning result downloading method here:
Visit the website, nagalandlotteries.com.
Tap on the "1 PM" result link that is activated on the homepage of the site.
The Dear Ganga Monday morning lottery PDF will be downloaded on your device if you click on the link.
Check the list of winning numbers on the result for Monday carefully to see if you are one of them.
Participants of the lottery draw today should contact the Nagaland State Lottery Department in case of any problems or questions.
