Nagaland Civilian Deaths: SC Stays Criminal Proceedings Against Army Personnel
30 special forces personnel were named in the charge sheet over the botched operation in Nagaland's Mon district.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 19 July, stayed criminal proceedings against the 30 army personnel who were booked over the killing of 14 civilians in Nagaland's Oting in December 2021.
A bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and V Ramasubramanian noted that the mandatory prior sanction as required under Section 6 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 was not obtained prior, LiveLaw reported.
The section stipulates, 'No prosecution, suit or other legal proceedings shall be instituted except with the previous sanction of the Central Government, against any person in respect of anything done or purported to be done in exercise of the powers conferred by this Act.'
Thirty personnel of Indian Army's special forces, including a Major, were named in the Nagaland Police charge sheet over the botched operation in Nagaland's Mon district.
"Probe revealed that the ops team of 21 Para Special Forces hadn't followed standard operating procedures (SoPs) and rules of engagement. Their disproportional firing led to immediate killing of villagers," ANI had quoted Nagaland DGP TJ Longkumer as saying.
An FIR under sections 302, 307, 326, 201, 34 with Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 (IPC) was lodged in connection with the attack.
Following this, partners of some of the officers names in the FIR moved the SC, seeking the dismissal of the FIR filed.
(With inputs from LiveLaw.)
