Nagaland: 1 Killed in Retaliatory Clashes After 13 Villagers Die in Security Ops
Section 144 of the CrPC has also been imposed on Mon Town in light of the clashes and the tensions.
One person was killed in the clashes that erupted a few hours after least 13 villagers in Nagaland lost their lives in counter-insurgency operations, sources told The Quint.
According to sources, at least 400-500 locals reportedly barged into and vandalised the camps of the Assam Rifles.
Section 144 of the CrPC has also been imposed in Nagaland's Mon Town in light of the clashes and the tensions – thereby prohibiting a gathering of more than five persons in public.
What Happened?
On Sunday, security forces received input about insurgents being present in the village where the ambush took place.
In a statement, the Army said: "Based on credible intelligence of likely movement of insurgents, a specific operation was planned to be conducted in the area of Tiru, Mon District, Nagaland. The incident and its aftermath is deeply regretted".
However, mistaking villagers to be insurgents, the forces fired, killing 13.
One Jawan also died in the operation.
While Home Minister Amit Shah, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, and Governor Jagdish Mukhi have expressed their anguish over the incident and ordered an SIT probe, Opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Asaduddin Owaisi have slammed the BJP and called for Shah's sacking.
