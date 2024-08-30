Nabanna March Arrests: A Closer Look at the Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj

While key Chhatra Samaj conveners were rounded up by the police in Kolkata, intelligence inputs provided by district police units resulted in the arrest of another half a dozen BJP leaders and activists, both on the day before the march and on the day itself.

The most dramatic of these was the arrest of four Chhatra Samaj leaders who were accused of spreading “fake narratives” on social media, inciting people to create law and order problems.

As soon as these four men were rounded up by the police in plainclothes, the family members and BJP leaders cried foul, stating that they were “missing.” The police immediately countered the allegations, clarifying that the so-called “missing” BJP men were actually in their custody for indulging in mischief on social media

Significantly, the 27 August march marked a sharp departure from the spontaneous protests seen in Kolkata by civil society, schools, colleges, doctors, authors, senior citizens, artists, singers, stage artists, and many more segments of the population, outraged by the shocking rape and murder of the doctor at RG Kar.