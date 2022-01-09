'My Son is Being Framed': Father of 25-Year-Old Arrested in Sulli Deals Case

"My son is being framed by those arrested by the police in the case earlier," said Akhilesh Thakur, father of Aumkareshwar Thakur who was arrested in connection with the Sulli Deals case. The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police arrested him from Indore, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, 8 January.

"My son said that he's not involved in any way, and if he is found to be involved, he should be hanged. He told me not to worry and said that the people who have named him are only trying to defame him," Akhilesh told The Quint.

According to Akhilesh Thakur, his son, an "IT expert", is being framed by those arrested by the police in the Bulli Bai case.