'My Son Crossed All Obstacles': Mother of Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Convict

Perarivalan, after his release was announced, told the media that every time he failed during the last 31 years in custody, he had looked to his mother for inspiration.

"Every time I failed in the past 31 years in my struggle for freedom, I looked at my mother for inspiration. I would often feel guilty that my fight robbed my mother of her youth, energy and life. I always felt bad about how my parents were struggling. I really wanted them to see us win when they were alive. I wanted them to see that truth will prevail.

"This was not possible because of our own efforts. My mother worked extraordinarily for this and we also received a lot of support. And most importantly, we have truth by our side. This Tamil soil will always help keep the truth alive. This is why political parties and the public stood by me," Perarivalan told Puthiya Thalaimurai after his release.