Shelter Home Case: CBI Seeks Life Sentence for Brajesh Thakur

A Delhi court on Tuesday, 4 February, said it will announce the quantum of sentence for Brajesh Thakur and 18 others, convicted of sexually and physically assaulting several girls in a shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, on 11 February.

Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Kulshreshtha, reserved the order for 11 February, after the counsel appearing for CBI sought life imprisonment till remainder of life for Thakur.

The agency also sought maximum punishment for rest of the convicts. The convicts have sought minimum punishment from the court.