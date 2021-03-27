12 BJP Leaders Get Relief in 2013 Muzaffarnagar Riots Case

On Friday, 26 March, a special court allowed the government counsel to withdraw the case against 12 leaders of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), pertaining to inciting violence in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case, PTI reported.

The list of BJP leaders includes Uttar Pradesh minister Suresh Rana, BJP MLA Sangeet Som, former BJP MP Bhartendu Singh and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sadhvi Prachi.

In December 2020, the government of Uttar Pradesh had moved the court to withdraw the case against the BJP leaders who were accused of making incendiary speeches at a mahapanchayat organised at Nagla Mandor village in Muzaffarnagar in September 2013.