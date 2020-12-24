Muzaffarnagar Riots: UP Seeks to Withdraw Case Against BJP Leaders

The government of Uttar Pradesh has moved to withdraw a case against leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including three MLAs who are accused for making incendiary speeches at a mahapanchayat organised at Nagla Mandor village in Muzaffarnagar in September 2013.

In a case filed by Charan Singh Yadav at the Shikheda police station on 7 September, 2013, Sangeet Som, MLA from Sardhana, Suresh Rana, MLA from Thana Bhawan, and Kapil Dev, who represents the Muzaffarnagar Sadar seat in the Assembly, as well as Hindutva leader Sadhvi Prachi were among the accused individuals, The Indian Express reported.