‘Muting of Democratic India Continues’: Rahul on RS MPs Suspension

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday, 21 September, slammed the government for “muting of democratic India” and its “endless arrogance” in a tweet.

The tweet said: “'Muting Of Democratic India’ continues: by initially silencing and later, suspending MPs in the Parliament & turning a blind eye to farmers’ concerns on the black agriculture laws. This ‘omniscient’ Govt’s endless arrogance has brought economic disaster for the entire country.”