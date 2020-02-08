Delhi’s Oldest Voter: ‘Must Vote,’ Says 111-Year-Old Woman

Centenarian Kalitara Mandal, the oldest voter in Delhi, cast her vote on Saturday, 8 February, and urged people to take part in the democratic exercise.

Aged 111, Mandal came to a polling station in CR Park along with her son, grandson and other family members. She flashed her inked finger to photographers after voting.

"I am happy to vote in this election. I don't remember how many elections I have taken part in, but as a responsible citizen, we must vote. I urge other citizens to also come out and vote," she told news agency PTI.