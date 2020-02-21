Muslims Should Have Been Sent to Pak in 1947: BJP’s Giriraj Singh

Union Minister Giriraj Singh, while speaking at Bihar’s Purnia on Wednesday, 19 February, stoked yet another controversy with his statement that Muslims should have been sent to Pakistan in 1947.

"It is the time to commit ourselves to the nation. Before 1947, (Muhammad Ali) Jinnah pushed for an Islamic nation. It was a big lapse by our ancestors and we're paying the price for that. If at that time, Muslim brothers had been sent there and Hindus brought here, we wouldn't be in this situation. If Bharatvanshis don't get shelter here where will they go?" Bihar MP Singh said.

Singh’s comments come against the backdrop of nationwide protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

He further said that “illegal Muslims and Rohingyas” should leave the country and that they have no right to stay there.