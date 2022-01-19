MP: Muslim Man-Hindu Woman Dragged Off Train by Hindu Extremists, No Action

On the night of Friday,14 January, two people a Muslim man and a Hindu woman, travelling together, were dragged out of an AC coach of the train at Ujjain railway station by members of Bajrang Dal. The man was beaten by the Hindu extremists who pulled them down alleging ‘Love Jihad’.



Two days later a video went viral with captions like “ek aur love jihad hone se pehle hi Bajrang dal walon ne Shadishuda Abdul ko rangey haath pakad liya".

