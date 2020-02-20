Muslim Man Appointed Seer of Lingayat Mutt in Karnataka

According to The Times of India, the Sharief was introduced the Mutt by his parents, who were devotees of the Mutt. His late father Rahimansab Mulla donated two acres to set up a math in the Asuti village.

Following his father’s footsteps, Sharief took ‘deeksha’ and enrolled himself in the Mutt. During this stay at the Ashram he was trained in various facets of Lingayat religion and Basavanna’s teachings.

In an interview to TOI Sharief said: “I used to run a flour mill in neighbouring Menasagi village and, in my free time, conducted discourses on the Vachanas authored by Basavanna and other Sharanas of the 12th century. Murugharajendra Swamiji recognised my small service and took me under his wings.”