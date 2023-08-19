Topper Muslim Student Denied Award at Gujarat School, Kin Alleges Discrimination

When Arnazbanu arrived at a function organised by her school in Gujarat to honour Class 10 and 12 students on India's 77th Independence Day, she expected to be the first to be called on stage. After all, with a score of 87 percent in Class 10, she was the topper.

But that was not to be. In what appears to be a case of alleged deliberate discrimination based on religion, KT Patel Smriti Vidyalaya, a school located in the Lunava village of the state's Mehsana district, allegedly refused to honour its star student.

Arnazbanu is reported to have returned home in tears. Her father, Sanwar Khan, a resident of Lunava village, expressed distress over the incident.