Muslim Cleric Allegedly Heckled, Forced to Chant Jai Shri Ram in Gurgaon, 2 Held

A Muslim cleric was allegedly forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and threatened in Gurugram on 22 October over leading Friday namaz at a nearby locality every week.

The attack comes while Friday prayers by Muslims have been facing disruptions and interruptions at several location in Gurugram for the past few weeks by locals and right-wing groups.

The alleged attack on the 40-year-old Imam Abdul Hasib Misbah took place around 11 pm in Sector 39 of Gurugram, the same day as Friday prayers were disrupted by protesters in the Sector 12 area against namaz being offered at an open space.