Muslim Cleric Allegedly Heckled, Forced to Chant Jai Shri Ram in Gurgaon, 2 Held
The attack comes while Friday prayers by Muslims have been facing disruptions at several locations in Gurugram.
A Muslim cleric was allegedly forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and threatened in Gurugram on 22 October over leading Friday namaz at a nearby locality every week.
The attack comes while Friday prayers by Muslims have been facing disruptions and interruptions at several location in Gurugram for the past few weeks by locals and right-wing groups.
The alleged attack on the 40-year-old Imam Abdul Hasib Misbah took place around 11 pm in Sector 39 of Gurugram, the same day as Friday prayers were disrupted by protesters in the Sector 12 area against namaz being offered at an open space.
The Alleged Attack
According to the FIR filed, which was accessed by The Quint, Misbah was threatened by one Deepak Saini and his associates against conducting Friday prayers in Sector 40.
Misbah, in the FIR, also stated that he fears for his family and that the accused followed him to his house even after they let him go.
Misbah stated that "in case anything untoward happens, the people responsible for the act will be Deepak Saini and his associates."
Saini, along with one more person, were arrested by the police on Sunday.
The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint ), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), and 34 (furtherance of common intention).
Protests Against Namaz in Open Spaces
The attack comes even as Friday prayers have been facing disruptions and interruptions at several location in Gurugram for the past few weeks.
Locals have been protesting against prayers being held in Sector 47, alleging safety concerns and several offering prayers being 'outsiders.' On 15 October, the locals also sang bhajans to disrupt the prayers in the area.
On 22 October, several protesters, allegedly including members of the Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Durga Vahini interrupted prayers in Sector 12 of Gurugram and also chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans. The protesters claimed that the prayers were being offered on a private land.
While the administration has deferred protests in Sector 47 till Diwali after assuring locals of a 'solution', the police said that it will try to resolve the matter of Sector 12 by this week.
The Haryana government in 2018 had designated 37 locations across Gurugram for Muslims to offer Friday prayers, after similar protests in several areas.
