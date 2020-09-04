2 Dhabas Shut After 75 Workers Test Positive in Haryana’s Murthal
Both are located 50 km from Delhi, in Sonipat district of Haryana, and are favourite halt points for travellers.
Two popular highway dhabas were sealed in Haryana’s Murthal after their 75 workers were tested Covid-19 positive, officials told news agency PTI.
According to Sonipat Deputy Commissioner Shyam Lal Poonia, around 65 employees were tested positive at Amrik-Sukhdev Dhaba, while the other ten workers belonged to Garam Dharam, owned by Bollywood actor Dharmendra.
“We collected samples of 360 employees of Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba on Wednesday. 65 of them were found positive,” Sonipat Deputy Commissioner told NDTV. Shyam Lal Poonia Poonia also said a special drive has been launched in restaurants located along the highway.
Around 10,000 people visited two restaurants in the last week. Officials stated that massive contact-tracing work is going on to identify possible infected people, officials told NDTV.
Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner said both the dhabas have been sealed till further orders and the district administration has ordered to sanitise the restaurants.
Both eateries are located in Murthal, some 50 km from Delhi, in Sonipat district of Haryana, and are favourite halt points for travellers.
Haryana on Thursday reported its highest single-day spike of 1,881 coronavirus cases with 19 Covid-19 deaths.
Sonipat district reported 190 positive cases, according to state Health Department.
(With inputs from NDTV and PTI)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.