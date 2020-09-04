2 Dhabas Shut After 75 Workers Test Positive in Haryana’s Murthal

Two popular highway dhabas were sealed in Haryana’s Murthal after their 75 workers were tested Covid-19 positive, officials told news agency PTI.

According to Sonipat Deputy Commissioner Shyam Lal Poonia, around 65 employees were tested positive at Amrik-Sukhdev Dhaba, while the other ten workers belonged to Garam Dharam, owned by Bollywood actor Dharmendra.



“We collected samples of 360 employees of Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba on Wednesday. 65 of them were found positive,” Sonipat Deputy Commissioner told NDTV. Shyam Lal Poonia Poonia also said a special drive has been launched in restaurants located along the highway.