Vindicates Ram Temple Belief: Advani, Joshi Welcome Babri Verdict

Advani and Joshi were amongst the 32 accused who were acquitted by the court. The court observed that the demolition was not pre-planned and that there was not enough conclusive evidence of the alleged conspiracy by the accused.

Joshi said that it was a historic decision by the court, he told ANI, “This proves that no conspiracy was hatched for December 6 incident in Ayodhya. Our program and rallies were not part of any conspiracy. We are happy, everyone should now be excited about Ram Mandir's construction.”