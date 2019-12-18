Murder Accused Killed, 3 Cops Hurt in Open Firing in UP Courtroom

“Among the three men arrested by police, after the attack in the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court, was the son of the man murdered six months back,” the police said.

The incident occurred when the three assailants entered into the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Yogesh Kumar’s courtroom and showered bullets on the two accused Shahnawaz Ansari and Jabbar Ahmed. While Ansari died on the spot Ahmed has suffered serious injuries and was referred to a Meerut hospital, the SP said.



They both were facing trial for the murder of a BSP functionary who and property dealer, Haji Ehsaan, and his nephew in Najibabad area of the district in May 2019.