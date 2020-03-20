Docs, Cops to BMC: Mumbai’s Heroes Battle COVID-19 From Frontlines

As most people continue to work from home in a bid to practice social distancing to fight coronavirus, a section of Mumbaikars soldier on as silent heroes to make the city slightly safer each day.

From tracing suspected patients to ensuring public transport systems are kept clean as precautionary measures, government employees in the BMC’s health department workers, doctors, cleaners and even the police are working round the clock.

The Quint spoke to some of these heroes who are tackling the coronavirus threat head on from the frontlines.