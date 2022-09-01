Workers of Raj Thackeray's MNS Slap, Abuse Mumbai Woman, Video Goes Viral
The woman had reportedly objected to the installation of a bamboo pole by the MNS men in front of her medicine shop.
A woman was pushed and slapped on Sunday, 28 August, reportedly by activists of Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in Mumbai, revealed a video which went viral on social media.
The woman, news agency ANI reported, had objected to the installation of a bamboo pole by the MNS men, led by Vinod Argile, in front of her medicine shop.
The party workers were installing bamboo poles for publicity boards in the Mumba Devi area but the woman told them not to install one without her consent.
In the video, a few people are seen pulling Argile away but he continues with the slapping and pushing. Following this, she fell on the street but onlookers did not interfere.
She later said that not only was she physically assaulted but the MNS men hurled abuses at her too.
A non-cognisable offence was lodged at Nagpada Police Station, news agency ANI reported.
(With inputs from ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
Topics: Thackeray Maharashtra
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.