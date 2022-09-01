Workers of Raj Thackeray's MNS Slap, Abuse Mumbai Woman, Video Goes Viral

A woman was pushed and slapped on Sunday, 28 August, reportedly by activists of Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in Mumbai, revealed a video which went viral on social media.

The woman, news agency ANI reported, had objected to the installation of a bamboo pole by the MNS men, led by Vinod Argile, in front of her medicine shop.

The party workers were installing bamboo poles for publicity boards in the Mumba Devi area but the woman told them not to install one without her consent.

In the video, a few people are seen pulling Argile away but he continues with the slapping and pushing. Following this, she fell on the street but onlookers did not interfere.