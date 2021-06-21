Mumbai Weather Forecast: Light to Moderated Rain Expected Today

According to an update by IMD, Mumbai's Santacruz observatory recoded 22.9 mm of rainfall, while Colaba observatory recorded 13.8 mm of rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM on Monday.

Moreover, the update by BMC specified that Mumbai city received 10.63 mm of average rainfall. Whereas, it eastern and western suburbs received 25.38 mm and 15.88 mm of rainfall, respectively.