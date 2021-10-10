Mumbai Police Summons CBI Chief Subodh Jaiswal in Phone-Tapping, Data Leak Case

Mumbai Police on Saturday, 9 October, issued summons to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chief Subodh Kumar Jaiswal in connection with the phone-tapping and illegal data leak case, NDTV reported.

The summons were issued to the former director general of police (DGP) through an email by the IT cell of the Mumbai Police. Jaiswal has been asked to appear before them on October 14.

The case relates to a 'leak' of a report prepared by IPS officer Rashmi Shukla, who headed the state's intelligence department, and Jaiswal was the DGP, about alleged corruption in police transfers in Maharashtra. Bharatiya Janata Party's Devendra Fadnavis was the chief minister during the time, PTI reported.