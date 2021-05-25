CISF Chief Subodh Kumar Jaiswal Appointed CBI Director for 2 Years

Subodh Kumar Jaiswal has been appointed as the director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of two years.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has, based on the panel recommended by the Committee, approved the appointment of Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, IPS (MH: 1985) as Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the office or until further orders whichever is earlier," the Personnel Ministry order dated Tuesday, 25 May, said.

Jaiswal has been serving as the Director General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).