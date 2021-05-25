CISF Chief Subodh Kumar Jaiswal Appointed CBI Director for 2 Years
Subodh Kumar Jaiswal has been serving as the Director General of the Central Industrial Security Force.
Subodh Kumar Jaiswal has been appointed as the director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of two years.
"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has, based on the panel recommended by the Committee, approved the appointment of Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, IPS (MH: 1985) as Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the office or until further orders whichever is earlier," the Personnel Ministry order dated Tuesday, 25 May, said.
Jaiswal has been serving as the Director General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).
Who is Subodh Kumar Jaiswal?
A 1985-batch officer of the Maharashtra cadre, Jaiswal has earlier served as the Director General of Police (DGP), Maharashtra, and the Mumbai Police commissioner.
He has served with Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and also investigated the Telgi scam. His stints also include one with the Research and Analysis Wing (RA&W) for nine years, as well as with the Special Protection Group (SPG).
His name was among the three that were shortlisted for the post of CBI chief, the other two being of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) DG Kumar Rajesh Chandra and Special Secretary, Internal Security, in the Union Home Ministry, VSK Kaumundi.
A meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Opposition leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was held at the PM’s residence to deliberate upon the appointment of the next CBI chief on Monday. The post had been vacant since February.
