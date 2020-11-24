Mumbai: NCB Team Attacked by 50-60 People in Goregaon, 3 Arrested

The Police went on to arrest three people that were a part of the mob and identified them as Vipul Krishna Agre, 25, Yusuf Amin Shaikh, 24, and Amin Abdul Latif Shaikh, 55.

The deputy commissioner of police zone-11, Vishal Thakur informed, “Following a complaint from NCB officials, we registered a case and arrested all of them. We have asked the investigating officers to check their criminal background and investigate the case thoroughly.” Wankhede also spoke on the matter, claiming that the “Mumbai police helped them.”

An FIR has been registered against the suspects for assaulting government servants and deterring them to discharge of his duty (Section 353), voluntarily causing harm (Section 323) and insulting officials with an intention to breach peace (Section 504 and 34).

The NCB has been investigating several high-profile cases as part of an ongoing probe into drug-related offences in the Maharashtrian’s capital, and this shocking development comes after famous comedian Bharti Singh and her husband, Harsh Limbachiya were arrested on Saturday, 21 November.