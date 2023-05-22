Mumbai MHADA’s Housing Lottery Applications Starts Today for 4,083 Flats: Detail

The Mumbai Board of MHADA (Mumbai Housing & Area Development Authority) will commence the application process for the sale of 4,083 flats from today, Monday, 22 May 2023.

Interested people who want to participate in the lottery process can complete all formalities like registration process, document submission, distribution of online tickets, determination of eligibility, payment, and more through an online mode completely.

The MHADA lottery system has been made fully computerised, simple, easy, secure, and user-friendly by the concerned authorities by creating version 2.0. Desired people can also apply through mobile application of the lottery system.

Here are all the important details that you must know about the MHADA Housing Lottery Applications 2023.