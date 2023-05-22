ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai MHADA’s Housing Lottery Applications Starts Today for 4,083 Flats: Detail

Mumbai MHADA housing lottery applications start from today, Monday, 22 May 2023

Saima Andrabi
Published
India
2 min read
Mumbai MHADA’s Housing Lottery Applications Starts Today for 4,083 Flats: Detail
The Mumbai Board of MHADA (Mumbai Housing & Area Development Authority) will commence the application process for the sale of 4,083 flats from today, Monday, 22 May 2023.

Interested people who want to participate in the lottery process can complete all formalities like registration process, document submission, distribution of online tickets, determination of eligibility, payment, and more through an online mode completely.

The MHADA lottery system has been made fully computerised, simple, easy, secure, and user-friendly by the concerned authorities by creating  version 2.0. Desired people can also apply through mobile application of the lottery system.

Here are all the important details that you must know about the MHADA Housing Lottery Applications 2023.

MHADA Housing Lottery Applications 2023: Important Details To Know 

Official Websites: housing.mhada.gov.in and mhada.gov.in.

Official Application: MHADA Housing Lottery System.

Registration Start Date: Monday, 22 May 2023.

Registration Start Time: 3:00 pm.

Last Date of Submitting Applications: 26 June 2023, 11:59 pm.

Payment Modes: Credit Card, Debit Card, Internet Banking. Payment through RTGS and NEFT can be done only during banking hours.

Publish Date of Draft Applications: 4 July, 3 pm.

Objections & Suggestions Regarding Draft Applications: 7 July, 3 pm.

Release of Final List of Accepted Applications: 12 July, 3 pm.

Result Date and Time: 18 July 2023, 11 am.

Result Venue: Rang Sharda Auditorium, Bandra West.

MHADA Housing Lottery 2023: Number of Houses According To Income Groups

The total number of houses that are applicable for the MHADA housing lottery is 4,083 including:

Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 2,790

Low Income Group (LIG): 1,034

Middle Income Group (MIG): 139

High Income Group (HIG): 120

MHADA Housing Lottery 2023: Locations

Pahari - Goregaon West, Antop Hill, Kannamwar Nagar, Lokmanya Nagar - Dadar, Antop Hill - Wadala, Siddharth Nagar - Goregaon West, Juhu, Andheri West, Andheri East, Shahkar Nagar - Chembur, Byculla, Tilak Nagar - Chembur, Chandivali - Powai, Gaikwad Nagar - Malad, Pratiksha Nagar - Sion, Wadala West, Tardeo, Lower Parel, Shimpoli - Kandivali West and Tunga - Powai, D N Nagar – Andheri West, Pant Nagar - Ghatkopar, Charkop - Kandivali West, Mahavir Nagar - Kandivali West, Old Magathane - Borivali East, Gavanpada - Mulund East, PMGP Mankhurd, Malvani - Malad West, Unnatnagar - Goregaon West.

Topics:  MHADA 

