ADVERTISEMENT

MHADA Lottery 2023 Registration To Start Today: How To Apply? Know Details Here

MHADA Lottery 2023: The registrations are scheduled to begin on Thursday, 5 January, for all interested people.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
India
2 min read
MHADA Lottery 2023 Registration To Start Today: How To Apply? Know Details Here
i

Many citizens of the country have benefited from the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, which was established in 2015. It provided low-cost, high-quality homes to the country’s urban and rural poor. It is important to note that one such service has been reinstated; however, it is available to residents of Maharashtra only. Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) provides flats at accessible costs for people. The MHADA lottery 2023 registration is set to begin soon.

According to the latest details, the MHADA lottery 2023 registration is scheduled to begin on Thursday, 5 January. Interested people can apply online through the official website – lottery.mhada.gov.in. Applicants must fill out the application form carefully and go through the eligibility criteria on the site. People will also get to know how many flats are available after applying.

Also Read

DDA Housing Scheme 2022: Registration Process Started, How To Book Flats?

DDA Housing Scheme 2022: Registration Process Started, How To Book Flats?
ADVERTISEMENT
The Maharashtra Housing And Development Authority has officially announced the registration process will start on 5 January 2023. Applicants must complete the registration soon if they want to be a part of the lottery.

MHADA Lottery 2023: List of Documents

Here is the list of documents you should have while applying for the MHADA lottery 2023 online:

  • Aadhaar card of the applicant

  • Applicant’s birth certificate

  • Domicile Certificate of Maharashtra

  • Eligible driving license

  • PAN card

  • Bank account details

  • Applicant’s passport

  • School leaving Certificate

  • Voter ID Card

Make sure that you have all the documents while registering for the lottery. It is also important to note that people above 18 years of age can only apply for the MHADA lottery on Thursday.
Also Read

Kerala Lottery Result: Fifty Fifty FF 31 Declared Today; Know How to Download

Kerala Lottery Result: Fifty Fifty FF 31 Declared Today; Know How to Download
ADVERTISEMENT

To know about the eligibility criteria and other details, you have to visit the official website of the MHADA lottery. First, go through all the details and then apply.

MHADA Lottery 2023 Registration: How To Apply

Let's take a look at the steps to complete the MHADA lottery 2023 registration online on Thursday, 5 January:

  • Visit the official website of the MHADA lottery – lottery.mhada.gov.in

  • The home page of the website will be displayed on your screen

  • Click on the option that says "Register" and provide your details

  • Now, fill out the registration form by providing your personal details and upload scanned copies of the documents

  • Pay the required application fees online

  • Tap on submit to complete the application process

  • Download the lottery registration form from the website for your reference

Also Read

DDA Housing Scheme 2022: Draw Date, Results, Other Details

DDA Housing Scheme 2022: Draw Date, Results, Other Details

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india

Topics:  MHADA   MHADA lottery 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×