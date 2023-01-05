MHADA Lottery 2023 Registration To Start Today: How To Apply? Know Details Here
MHADA Lottery 2023: The registrations are scheduled to begin on Thursday, 5 January, for all interested people.
Many citizens of the country have benefited from the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, which was established in 2015. It provided low-cost, high-quality homes to the country’s urban and rural poor. It is important to note that one such service has been reinstated; however, it is available to residents of Maharashtra only. Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) provides flats at accessible costs for people. The MHADA lottery 2023 registration is set to begin soon.
According to the latest details, the MHADA lottery 2023 registration is scheduled to begin on Thursday, 5 January. Interested people can apply online through the official website – lottery.mhada.gov.in. Applicants must fill out the application form carefully and go through the eligibility criteria on the site. People will also get to know how many flats are available after applying.
The Maharashtra Housing And Development Authority has officially announced the registration process will start on 5 January 2023. Applicants must complete the registration soon if they want to be a part of the lottery.
MHADA Lottery 2023: List of Documents
Here is the list of documents you should have while applying for the MHADA lottery 2023 online:
Aadhaar card of the applicant
Applicant’s birth certificate
Domicile Certificate of Maharashtra
Eligible driving license
PAN card
Bank account details
Applicant’s passport
School leaving Certificate
Voter ID Card
Make sure that you have all the documents while registering for the lottery. It is also important to note that people above 18 years of age can only apply for the MHADA lottery on Thursday.
To know about the eligibility criteria and other details, you have to visit the official website of the MHADA lottery. First, go through all the details and then apply.
MHADA Lottery 2023 Registration: How To Apply
Let's take a look at the steps to complete the MHADA lottery 2023 registration online on Thursday, 5 January:
Visit the official website of the MHADA lottery – lottery.mhada.gov.in
The home page of the website will be displayed on your screen
Click on the option that says "Register" and provide your details
Now, fill out the registration form by providing your personal details and upload scanned copies of the documents
Pay the required application fees online
Tap on submit to complete the application process
Download the lottery registration form from the website for your reference
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
Topics: MHADA MHADA lottery
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.