11 Dead After Building Collapses on Another in Mumbai’s Malad
The incident occurred at the New Collector compound in Malad West on a day when Mumbai received heavy rains.
At least 11 people died and were injured after a three-storey residential building collapsed on another structure in Mumbai's Malad West late on Wednesday, 9 June.
The incident occurred around 11 pm at the New Collector compound on a day when the city received heavy rainfall with the onset of the monsoon. Search-and-rescue operations by the police and the fire brigade were still underway at the time of filing this report, with some still feared trapped under the debris.
"The search-and-rescue operation by the fire brigade is still going on. Eleven people have been reported dead so far," a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official was quoted as saying by ANI.
A BMC official reportedly said three people were suspected to be still trapped.
The civic body also pointed out that residents from three other nearby buildings were evacuated as the structures were not in a good condition.
“The building collapsed due to the rain. Rescue operation is underway. The injured have been shifted to the hospital. The debris of the buildings is being removed to see if more people are stuck under it.”Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh, as quoted by ANI
