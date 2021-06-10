11 Dead After Building Collapses on Another in Mumbai’s Malad

At least 11 people died and were injured after a three-storey residential building collapsed on another structure in Mumbai's Malad West late on Wednesday, 9 June.

The incident occurred around 11 pm at the New Collector compound on a day when the city received heavy rainfall with the onset of the monsoon. Search-and-rescue operations by the police and the fire brigade were still underway at the time of filing this report, with some still feared trapped under the debris.

"The search-and-rescue operation by the fire brigade is still going on. Eleven people have been reported dead so far," a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official was quoted as saying by ANI.