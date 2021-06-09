Downpour in Mumbai Leads to Waterlogging, Train Services Disrupted

As the southwest monsoon hit Mumbai on Wednesday, 9 June, waterlogging, leading to disruption of vehicular traffic and train services, is being reported from several parts of the city.

The downpour has caused traffic snarls in different parts of the city, including Chembur, Eastern Express Highway, Dadar Kings Circle, Sion, and GTB Nagar.

Local train services that had resumed on Monday for essential service providers after the lockdown were disrupted on Wednesday on the Central and Harbour lines.