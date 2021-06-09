Downpour in Mumbai Leads to Waterlogging, Train Services Disrupted
The downpour has caused traffic snarls in Chembur, Eastern Express Highway, Dadar Kings Circle, Sion and GTB Nagar.
As the southwest monsoon hit Mumbai on Wednesday, 9 June, waterlogging, leading to disruption of vehicular traffic and train services, is being reported from several parts of the city.
The downpour has caused traffic snarls in different parts of the city, including Chembur, Eastern Express Highway, Dadar Kings Circle, Sion, and GTB Nagar.
Local train services that had resumed on Monday for essential service providers after the lockdown were disrupted on Wednesday on the Central and Harbour lines.
Train Services Disrputed
The services between Kurla and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) were halted as water is reported to be flowing over tracks between Kurla and Sion stations. Central Railway CPRO said that the services were stopped as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident and will be resumed once the water recedes.
Railway tracks are also submerged between Sion and GTB Nagar railway stations and at the Chunabhatti station.
“Due to heavy rains and waterlogging near Chunabhatti railway station, train services on the Harbour line between CSMT- Vashi have been suspended from 10.20 am. On the mainline, due to waterlogging in Sion-Kurla section, services have also been suspended from CSMT-Thane from 10.20 am,” Central railway CPRO said.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also tweeted the altered routes of the city’s BEST buses due to waterlogging.
Southwest Monsoon Advances
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Colaba recorded 65.4 mm rainfall between 8.30 am on Tuesday and 5.30 am on Wednesday, while Santacruz received 50.4 mm rainfall during the same period.
A high tide of 4.16 metres is expected on Wednesday, sources told The Quint.
The districts of Raigad, Thane, Pune, Nashik, and parts of Marathwada are also expected to receive heavy rainfall in the next four days.
The IMD on Wednesday said that Southwest Monsoon is expected to advance into more parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, and is likely to advance into more parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal during the next few days.
(With inputs from ANI and NDTV.)
