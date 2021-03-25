At 5,504, Mumbai Reports Highest 1-Day Spike of Fresh COVID Cases
The doubling rate for the city now stands at 75 days, government data on Thursday showed.
Mumbai on Thursday, 25 March, reported 5,504 fresh COVID-19 cases, in what is the highest single-day spike in 24 hours since the pandemic began, along with 14 deaths.
On Wednesday, Mumbai had reported 5,185 fresh positive cases, which was then the highest one-day spike for the city.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday reported 35,952 fresh COVID-19 cases, also the highest single-day spike so far.
On Wednesday, Maharashtra had reported 31,855 new COVID-19 cases, its then highest single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic in India in 2020.
Maharashtra has been witnessing a surge in the number of coronavirus cases since last month, prompting the state government to impose restrictions in several areas.
Apart from Maharashtra, several other states such as Punjab are also witnessing a rise in the number of daily cases, which has pushed India’s overall tally up of late.
Meanwhile, India on Thursday reported 53,476 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,17,87,534. The death toll increased by 251 to 1,60,692. This is the biggest one-day rise in cases since 23 October.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 3,95,192 active cases, while 1,12,31,650 patients have been discharged, with 26,490 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
