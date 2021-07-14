Mumbai: Fully Vaccinated Flyers No Longer Require Negative RT-PCR Report

Travellers who have received both shots of a COVID-19 vaccine will no longer need to carry a negative RT-PCR test report while flying to Mumbai, Maharashtra.

As the COVID-19 caseload in the country showed a downward trend, Municipal Commissioner of Mumbai Iqbal Singh Chahal on Tuesday, 13 July, issued an order directing that fully vaccinated people would be allowed to enter the city without needing to prove a negative COVID-19 diagnosis.

In a letter to Maharashtra chief secretary, Chahal noted that vaccination drives had been ramped up across the country and that the vaccinated citizens have demanded for the removal of the RT-PCR report requirement from the travel guidelines.