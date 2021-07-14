Mumbai: Fully Vaccinated Flyers No Longer Require Negative RT-PCR Report
Domestic passengers who are fully vaccinated need no longer carry an RT-PCR negative report when flying to Mumbai,
Travellers who have received both shots of a COVID-19 vaccine will no longer need to carry a negative RT-PCR test report while flying to Mumbai, Maharashtra.
As the COVID-19 caseload in the country showed a downward trend, Municipal Commissioner of Mumbai Iqbal Singh Chahal on Tuesday, 13 July, issued an order directing that fully vaccinated people would be allowed to enter the city without needing to prove a negative COVID-19 diagnosis.
In a letter to Maharashtra chief secretary, Chahal noted that vaccination drives had been ramped up across the country and that the vaccinated citizens have demanded for the removal of the RT-PCR report requirement from the travel guidelines.
A total of 38,14,67,646 vaccines have been administered in India as of 13 July.
"In view of above, domestic passengers who are fully vaccinated may be exempted from carrying negative RT-PCR test report while arriving in the city of Mumbai," Municipal Commissioner Chahal stated.
"There are many passengers who are travelling to Delhi or other business destinations in the morning and are returning in the evening or the next day morning. In such cases, conducting the RT-PCR test and getting the report becomes impossible," the municipal commissioner said in the letter.
On Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 7,243 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 196 deaths due to the viral disease.
