Mumbai’s 24x7 Policy: Few Takers on Day 1, But Aaditya Optimistic

The much-touted Mumbai nightlife experiment received a tepid response on the first night of its implementation on Sunday, 26 January, primarily due to the lack of awareness about the new regime.

Cleared by the state Cabinet on 22 January, the Mumbai 24 Hours policy allows shops, eateries and theatres in malls and mill compounds located in non-residential areas to remain open round-the-clock. The policy came into force from the midnight of 26 January.