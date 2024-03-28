ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Jailed Gangster-Turned-Politician Mukhtar Ansari Dies From Cardiac Arrest in UP

He has been behind bars in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh since 2005, as per reports.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
Jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari on Thursday, 28 March, passed away after suffering from a cardiac arrest. Ansari had been admitted to Banda Medical College Hospital in Uttar Pradesh after his health reportedly deteriorated and he reportedly complained of abdominal pain.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)

0

Topics:  Mukhtar Ansari 

