Jailed Gangster-Turned-Politician Mukhtar Ansari Dies From Cardiac Arrest in UP

Jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari on Thursday, 28 March, passed away after suffering from a cardiac arrest. Ansari had been admitted to Banda Medical College Hospital in Uttar Pradesh after his health reportedly deteriorated and he reportedly complained of abdominal pain.
He has been behind bars in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh since 2005, as per reports.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
0