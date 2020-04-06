COVID-19: Mukesh Ambani’s Net Worth Drops 28% in Two Months

The net worth of India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, dropped 28 per cent or USD 300 million a day for two months to USD 48 billion as on 31 March due to the massive correction in stock markets, a report said. The Chairman and Managing Director of the diversified Reliance Industries saw his wealth decline to USD 19 billion, taking his global ranking down eight places to 17, the Hurun Global Rich List said.

Other Indian businessmen who have seen a major drop in wealth include Gautam Adani whose wealth eroded by USD 6 billion or 37 per cent, HCL Technologies’ Shiv Nadar (USD 5 billion or 26 per cent) and banker Uday Kotak (USD 4 billion or 28 per cent), it said.

All three have dropped off the top 100 list, leaving Ambani as the only Indian in the league.