Mughal Gardens Opening Date 2024: Amrit Udyan Date, Time & Online Ticket Booking

Mughal Gardens, also known as Amrit Udyan, will be open for general public from 2 February 2024 during the Udyan Utsav festival 2024. Visitors can explore the gardens six days in a week from Tuesday to Sunday. On Mondays, the gardens are closed for maintenance purposes. According to an official statement released by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Amrit Udyan will close for public visit on 31 March 2024.

The Amrit Udyan tour will include a visit to the circular garden, bonsai garden, long garden, musical fountain, spiritual garden, and central lawn. Food courts are available at the exit gates. For the convenience of visitors, medical & first-aid facilities, drinking water, and toilets are available along the public route.

Let us check out the Amrit Udyan 2024 opening date, closing date, ticket booking, entry, exit, and other important details below.