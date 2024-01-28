ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Mughal Gardens Opening Date 2024: Amrit Udyan Date, Time & Online Ticket Booking

Amrit Udyan formerly known as Amrit Udyan will open for public visitors from 2 February 2024. Check details here.

Saima Andrabi
Published
India
2 min read
Mughal Gardens, also known as Amrit Udyan, will be open for general public from 2 February 2024 during the Udyan Utsav festival 2024. Visitors can explore the gardens six days in a week from Tuesday to Sunday. On Mondays, the gardens are closed for maintenance purposes. According to an official statement released by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Amrit Udyan will close for public visit on 31 March 2024.

The Amrit Udyan tour will include a visit to the circular garden, bonsai garden, long garden, musical fountain, spiritual garden, and central lawn. Food courts are available at the exit gates. For the convenience of visitors, medical & first-aid facilities, drinking water, and toilets are available along the public route.

Let us check out the Amrit Udyan 2024 opening date, closing date, ticket booking, entry, exit, and other important details below.

When Will the Amrit Udyan Open?

Amrit Udyan will open for general public from 2 February 2024.

"On the occasion of the celebrations of 75 years of Independence as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the President of India is pleased to give a common name to the Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens as ‘Amrit Udyan’," Navika Gupta, Deputy Press Secretary to the President, said in a statement.
When Will the Amrit Udyan Close?

Amrit Udyan will close on 31 March 2024.

On Which Day Will the Amrit Udyan be Closed?

Amrit Udyan will be closed every week on Monday. It will be also closed on the occasion of Holi on 25 March.

What is the Opening Time of Amrit Udyan?

The opening time of Amrit Udyan is 10 am.

What is the Closing Time of Amrit Udyan?

The closing time of Amrit Udyan is 5 pm. The last entry will be at 4 pm.

Which is the Entry Gate of Amrit Udyan?

The entry gate of Amrit Udyan is Gate no 35 of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, near North Avenue.

 Amrit Udyan 2024: Special Visit Details

Amrit Udyan will be open to special visitors on the following dates.

22 February 2024: Differently abled persons

23 February 2024: Defence Forces and Personnel of Paramilitary Forces & Police

01 March 2024: Women and Tribal Women's SHGs

05 March 2024: Children of Orphanages in and around Delhi NCR

According to the official notice released on the website, "Visually challenged persons will also be allowed to visit Tactile Garden where information boards are specially designed in Braille language."
Amrit Udyan: Nearest Metro Station

The nearest metro station to Amrit Udyan is Central Secretariat. Shuttle services are also available to visitors from Central Secretariat.

Amrit Udyan Ticket Price

Booking of tickets of Amrit Udyan of Rashtrapati Bhavan during Udyan Utsav is free of cost.

How To Book Online Tickets for Amrit Udyan 2024?

  • Go to the official website, visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in.

  • On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for 'Amrit Udyan'.

  • Now click on the option that reads as 'Book Your Visit Now'.

  • Select the date and time, and click on 'Continue'.

  • Select the number of persons within the assigned age groups, and click on 'Continue'.

  • You will be asked to give your registered mobile number for OTP.

  • Verify the OTP.

  • Review the details.

  • Download, save, and print a copy of the ticket.

How To Book Online Tickets for Amrit Udyan 2024?

The offline tickets of Amrit Udyan 2024 can be booked at at the Registration/Information centre or Self Service Kiosks available outside Gate no 35.

For detailed information, click on the PDF here.

