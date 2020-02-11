Mughal Garden 2020: Entry, Ticket Details & Nearest Metro Station

The famous Mughal Garden of Rashtrapati Bhavan is ready to welcome visitors. It will be open to the general public from 5 to 8 February. To avoid waiting in endless queues, you can book your slot by visiting the website of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Deputy Press Secretary to the President of India, Dr Nimish Rustagi, said that upon booking, people will be sent an SMS, which would confirm their entry time. The Mughal Garden will be closed every Monday for maintenance.

Bottles, briefcases, handbags, ladies purses, cameras, radios, umbrellas and other items are banned inside the Mughal Gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan premises due to security reasons. If you want to know more about Mughal Garden’s opening date and time, nearest metro station, ticket price etc., check the details given below: