Mughal Garden 2020: Entry, Ticket Details & Nearest Metro Station
The famous Mughal Garden of Rashtrapati Bhavan is ready to welcome visitors. It will be open to the general public from 5 to 8 February. To avoid waiting in endless queues, you can book your slot by visiting the website of Rashtrapati Bhavan.
The Deputy Press Secretary to the President of India, Dr Nimish Rustagi, said that upon booking, people will be sent an SMS, which would confirm their entry time. The Mughal Garden will be closed every Monday for maintenance.
Bottles, briefcases, handbags, ladies purses, cameras, radios, umbrellas and other items are banned inside the Mughal Gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan premises due to security reasons. If you want to know more about Mughal Garden’s opening date and time, nearest metro station, ticket price etc., check the details given below:
Mughal Garden 2020 Date
This year, Mughal Garden will be open for the general public from 5 February to 8 February.
Mughal Garden 2020 Opening Time
Mughal Garden will be open for the general public from 10 am to 4 pm, however, the Garden will be closed on Monday for maintenance.
Mughal Garden 2020 Nearest Metro Station
To reach Mughal Garden, the nearest metro station is Central Secretariat. People can exit at Rail Bhawan and walk till Gate Number 35 of Mughal Garden.
Mughal Garden 2020 Ticket Price
Entry to Mughal Garden is free of cost. People can also register online.
Mughal Garden 2020 Online Registration
People who want to visit the Mughal Garden, log in to the official website rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in and click on the ‘plan your visit’ tab. People who are registering online will have to take a mobile pass with an identity card.
How to Reach Mughal Garden?
It is preferable to reach Mughal Gardens by metro. The nearest metro station is Central Secretariat, from where one can hail a taxi. People can also opt to reach the venue by bus, which goes to the Central Terminal.
Mughal Garden Venue
Mughal Garden is situated at Gate No. 35 at Rashtrapati Bhawan, President's Estate, New Delhi.
