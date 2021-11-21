MP Police Charge Senior Executives of Amazon in Alleged Marijuana Smuggling Case

Amazon said in a statement that it does not allow the listing and sale of legally prohibited products, and that it takes strict action against sellers in case of any violations.

"The issue was notified to us and we are currently investigating it," Amazon said in response to the allegations of marijuana smuggling on the online retailer's site.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has asked the online retailer to cooperate, warning that action may be taken otherwise, reports NDTV.