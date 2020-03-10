‘Conspiracy to Reverse Mandate’: Digvijaya Amid MP Congress Crisis
Amid the ongoing crisis in Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah in the national capital, tendered his resignation from the Congress party.
‘Blood of Rajmata Took a Right Decision’: Yashodhara Raje Scindia
BJP leader and Jyotiraditya Scindia's aunt Yashodhara Raje Scindia backed her nephew's decision of quitting the Congress party, Yashodhara Raje in a tweet referred to Late Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia, she said that blood of Rajmata has taken a correct decision.
Prashant Kishor Reacts to Scindia Quitting
Political strategist Prashant Kishor is a tweet took a dig at the BJP, he said that those who find fault with Gandhis leading Congress because of their surname are now rejoicing at Scindia leaving the Congress Party.
Digvijaya said that three chartered planes (which reportedly flew Congress MLAs to Bengaluru) were arranged by the BJP. He further mentioned that it is a part of conspiracy to reverse the mandate of people of Madhya Pradesh because Kamal Nath has acted against mafias, reported ANI.
On Tuesday, 10 March, Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh took a jibe at Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. While interacting with the media, Singh said that Scindia was suffering from swine flu and was hence, unreachable.
"We tried getting in touch with Scindia ji, but it is being said that he is suffering from swine flu, so we haven't been able to speak to him'' Digvijaya said.
Senior Congress leader further mentioned that anyone who is a true Congressman will not leave the party.
On Monday, 9 March, 20 Congress ministers tendered their resignation to MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath.
Meanwhile, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said he hoped the current crisis in Madhya Pradesh ends soon and that leaders are able to resolve the differences.
PC Sharma, a senior Congress leader on Monday said, “All ministers present at the meeting have handed over their resignations to the chief minister. We have requested him to reconstitute the state cabinet and tackle the situation created by BJP... sarkar bachi hui hai, poore 5 saal chalegi (the government will last for five years).”
Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while interacting with the media said that his party was not interested in toppling the government and termed the developments as the "internal matter" of the ruling party.
Earlier in a tweet, Chouhan said, "This is the Congress' internal mater and I would not like to comment on it. We had said on the first day that we are not interested in bringing down the government".
Disgruntled Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 10 March, amid indications that he might join hands with the BJP to topple the Madhya Pradesh government.
Legislators loyal to Scindia, who has been upset with the Congress leadership with his marginalisation in the affairs of the Madhya Pradesh Congress, are likely to quit the party to reduce the Kamal Nath-led government to a minority.
As per PTI, it is likely to be followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party staking claim to form the government in the state.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)
