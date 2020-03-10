‘Conspiracy to Reverse Mandate’: Digvijaya Amid MP Congress Crisis

Digvijaya said that three chartered planes (which reportedly flew Congress MLAs to Bengaluru) were arranged by the BJP. He further mentioned that it is a part of conspiracy to reverse the mandate of people of Madhya Pradesh because Kamal Nath has acted against mafias, reported ANI.

On Tuesday, 10 March, Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh took a jibe at Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. While interacting with the media, Singh said that Scindia was suffering from swine flu and was hence, unreachable.