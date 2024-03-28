'Wanted to Be a Soldier', Says Mother of Boy Killed in Churachandpur in February

He had once told me that when he clears his class 12 exam, he will try for the Army.
On the night of 15 February, in Manipur's Churachandpur district, Thanggunlen Haokip went out while his parents were not at home. He did not return by 10 pm. That was worrying for his family because he usually never stays out so late.
"We started searching for him. His father went to the district hospital while I went towards Lemchang (Tuibuong Area) but he was nowhere to be found," Nu Lhingneithem told The Quint.
Lhingneithem and her husband later found their son's body in the district hospital's morgue.
"I was so shocked by the news that I fell to the ground and remained unconscious for a while. Then I was admitted to the hospital by my family and later brought back home."Nu Lhingneithem, mother of Thanggoulen Haokip
What Happened on 15 February?
On 15 February, at least two people were killed and more than 40 were injured after security forces fired at a mob that stormed the compound consisting of the offices of the police superintendent and deputy commissioner in Manipur's Churachandpur. The incident around 8.30 pm and lasted late into the night.
The mob had gathered after an order by SP Shivanand Surve suspended head constable Siamlalpaul for posting a viral selfie with who the police call "armed miscreants."
The two deceased were identified as 29-year-old Letlalkhuol Gangte of Nalon Village and 15-year-old Thanggoulen Haokip of S Canan Veng village.
'He Was Such a Good Son, Devoted to God and Family'
The Quint spoke to Nu Lhingneithem, mother of Thanggoulen Haokip, who narrated how she got to know about the death of her son, the elder of the two brothers and four sisters.
"When I entered the hospital, there were so many people there. I saw one injured patient being carried and I rushed in to check if it was my son, but it was someone else."Nu Lhingneithem, mother of Thanggoulen Haokip
All this while, Lhingneithem kept telling herself that her son must be somewhere in the hospital, getting his wounds treated. The worst she was suspecting was a physical injury.
"While I waited anxiously, someone came up to me and enquired what I was doing in the hospital. After hesitating a bit, he took out his phone and scrolled up and down to show me the news of my son's death," Lhingneithem said, unable to hold back her tears any longer.
Thanggoulen Haokip was the kind of person who was interested in going to the Church, attended Sunday School, and played football. How he ended up in the crossfire which killed him, his mother has no idea.
"We feel so empty and lonely without him. We are reminded of him and we miss him every day. My husband and I can barely eat and sleep since the day of his demise. He was such a good son, devoted to God, who loved his family, loving and caring for the elderly."Nu Lhingneithem, mother of Thanggoulen Haokip
After the violence, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum, a key Kuki outfit, gave an ultimatum to SP Surve to leave Manipur’s Churachandpur within 24 hours of the incident.
“As high-ranking officials, the SP and DC are fully aware of the nature of the conflict in Manipur and the sensitivities involved on the ground. But that did not stop from acting in a manner that would lead to tension and violence,” the ITLF statement read.
But he told The Indian Express that he “cannot abandon people and disappear.”
Some vehicles, mostly trucks and buses, parked in the complex, were torched by the mob.
In the aftermath, the Manipur government suspended seven police officers in connection with the violent protest. The Manipur government even ordered a magisterial enquiry to probe the incident.
Thanggoulen Haokip had told his mother that he would try enrolling in the Indian Army and become a soldier after his class 12 exams. Nu Lhingneithem would encourage this by telling him that he has a body perfectly fit for the military, supplemented by the fact that he would avoid tobacco and other intoxicants.
"His face would light up and smile when I encouraged him with these words. He used to promise me that he would fulfil my dreams. Now he is gone and so is his dream. All that is left here is me, left heartbroken."
Since 3 May last year, Manipur has been engulfed in ethnic violence between the Meiteis and the Kukis. According to official estimates, more than 150 people have died in the conflict so far, but the real figure is feared to be much higher.
