Most of India Under Lockdown, But What Are ‘Essential Services’?
Connaught Place in Delhi on “Janata Curfew” day, on 22 March 2020.&nbsp;
Connaught Place in Delhi on “Janata Curfew” day, on 22 March 2020. (Photo: PTI)

Most of India Under Lockdown, But What Are ‘Essential Services’?

The Quint
India

India is under lockdown — many states are under partial or full shutdown, like Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana and Telangana, as a measure to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. The Union government has announced that only essential services will be operation in 75 districts in India where COVID-19 cases are reported. This has led many to ask what is defined as essential services? While different state governments have put out lists of services which will be exempt from the lockdown, here’s a non-exhaustive list which should clarify what is classified as “essential services.”

  • Hospitals, pharmacies

  • Police, including fire stations

  • Grocery shops, ration, fair price shops

  • E-commerce of essential goods, including food and medicines

  • Municipal services like water and electricity

  • Media, print and electronic

  • Banks, including ATMs

  • Milk and general provision stores

  • Offices related to the functioning of the government

  • Take away/home delivery in restaurants

We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)

Follow our India section for more stories.

    Loading...