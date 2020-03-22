Most of India Under Lockdown, But What Are ‘Essential Services’?
India is under lockdown — many states are under partial or full shutdown, like Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana and Telangana, as a measure to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. The Union government has announced that only essential services will be operation in 75 districts in India where COVID-19 cases are reported. This has led many to ask what is defined as essential services? While different state governments have put out lists of services which will be exempt from the lockdown, here’s a non-exhaustive list which should clarify what is classified as “essential services.”
Hospitals, pharmacies
Police, including fire stations
Grocery shops, ration, fair price shops
E-commerce of essential goods, including food and medicines
Municipal services like water and electricity
Media, print and electronic
Banks, including ATMs
Milk and general provision stores
Offices related to the functioning of the government
Take away/home delivery in restaurants
